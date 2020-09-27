Breaking News: The President of Artsakh declared martial law and widespread mobilization, Արցախի նախագահը հայտարարել է ռազմական դրություն և համատարած զորահավաք

The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan delivered a special message at the special sitting of the Artsakh Parliament, during which he declared martial law and widespread mobilization for the age group over eighteen. As reported by “Armenpress”, Arayik Harutyunyan informed about this through his “Facebook” page.

“Based on the situation, a special sitting of the National Assembly was convened. Speaking before the deputies, I declared martial law, a general mobilization for the age group over eighteen.

We have repeatedly stated that we are not in favor of war, but we are ready for war.

No one loves peace more than we do.

We did not want a war, this war was imposed on us, we must defend our homeland and our families.

The entire responsibility for aggravating the situation will lie with the military-political authorities of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijani President Ali will personally be responsible for the pregnant humanitarian catastrophe in the region,” Harutyunyan wrote.