Breaking News: The Armenian Foreign Ministry recall the Armenian Ambassador to Israel, two planes carrying cargo from Israel landed in Baku today, supplying weapons.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia has decided to recall the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Israel for consultations. In response to the question of “Armenpress”, the spokesperson of the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said this during the October 1 press conference.

“The Armenian Foreign Ministry has clearly stated its position on the sale of arms by Israel to Azerbaijan. This issue has always been on our bilateral agenda. Israel’s provision of state-of-the-art weapons to Azerbaijan is unacceptable to us. The Israeli side continues to supply arms to Azerbaijan, this is unacceptable for us. “Based on the above, the Foreign Ministry has decided to recall the RA Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Israel for consultations,” Naghdalyan said.

According to media reports, two planes carrying cargo from Israel landed in Baku today, supplying weapons there.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, were also shelled. A total of 7 people were killed in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military-civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which one civilian was killed and a civilian bus was burnt by an ATS belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Evidence of Turkish involvement has been found. In September, a Turkish F-16 fighter shot down a Su-25 attacker of the Armenian Air Force in the airspace of Armenia, killing the pilot.

The Armenian Armed Forces has 103 victims, about 120 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. A general mobilization has been declared in Armenia և in Artsakh և a general state of mobilization. As a result of the actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has about 1280 casualties and 2700 wounded.

The enemy lost 90 ATS, 12 helicopters, 181 armored vehicles, 4 planes, 2 “Smerch”, 3 TOS-1A heavy artillery system.