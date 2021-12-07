Breaking News: Relatives of prisoners of war closed roads in Gyumri, Protest cross Armenian against Criminal Pashinyan regime

The relatives of the captured servicemen of Shirak region carried out protest actions, closing the streets in Gyumri. In a conversation with Tert.am, the brother of the arrested Haykaz Hovhannisyan,

Arkady Hovhannisyan, mentioned that they were indignant and disappointed with the NA Speaker Alen Simonyan’s statements about the captives. “No one has the right to accuse our boys of treason, we demand that they return and conduct an investigation.

How can announcements be made that the captives do not exist for them? “The state is obliged to bring the boys back,” he said. According to Arkady Hovhannisyan, they tried to negotiate with them only from the police, they tried to contact the governor Nazeli Baghdasaryan, but they did not succeed.

Arkady Hovhannisyan said that he passed on the words of all the relatives: they will not keep silent, they will fight until their sons are returned. It should be reminded that the relatives of the captives and the missing made a protest action in front of the Government building this evening, demanding that NA Speaker Alen Simonyan come and meet with them. Later, they closed several streets entering the Republic Square for several hours