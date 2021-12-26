Breaking News: President of Artsakh hit back at Turkish puppet Nikol Pashinyan

Dear fellow countrymen,

Referring to the recent statements of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and their concerns, especially in Artsakh Armenia, I would like to emphasize a few main clauses that I should refer to I am indifferent messages and announcements.

1. The full recognition of the right to self-determination of Artsakh Armenia is not subject to any restraint and concessions, and the exclusive master of this issue is Artsakh Armenia. Therefore, only Artsakh’s authorities of the Republic are authorized to speak on behalf of the Artsakh’s population.

2. Artsakh’s goal of the international recognition of the Republic’s independence is our main guide, and no government can afford to deviate it. Therefore, Artsakh’s people and authorities will never and in any way accept Azerbaijan any status:

3. Not only statutory, but also demographic, return to the past cannot be. What co-habitation is it if Azerbaijan continues to feed its society with Arminianism and prepare not for peace, but for Artsakh ‘ s Of course, we are for a peaceful settlement of the conflict and are ready to make efforts in that direction, but our the people’s livelihood rights, interests and demands are not negotiable.

4. Artsakh ‘ s The territorial integrity of the Republic must be restored at least in the areas where 1991 Artsakh ‘ s Republic. Therefore, our occupied territories must be cleared and our compatriots should be able to return to their homeland.

5. As for Artsakh’s security, we will continue our efforts to strengthen the capabilities of the Defense Army, and the Russian peacekeeping army must remain in Artsakh permanently and indefinitely until the end of the conflict fair regulation and provision of additional international security guarantees.

6. Not going back to the details of the negotiation process in the past, it is just necessary to record that now the moment is much more responsible and decisive than ever. Therefore, we have no right to make mistakes, otherwise these mistakes can be fatal Artsakh’s and for Mother Armenia.

7. If any Armenian wants to support Artsakh, he must take into account the will and goals of Artsakh Armenia, otherwise, he must just not interfere.

8. All authorities are temporary, but our goals and positions must be maintained firmly and unshakable. Unity around our national values and objectives is important, and as I mentioned, order of Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict The will and goals of Artsakh should be the will and goals of every Armenian and the government in the matter of formation. Artsakh has been Armenian for millennia and will remain Armenian, and Artsakh Armenia has enough will and strategic patience to continue this struggle. Regardless of anyone’s will and opinion, I am sure Artsakh Armenia will continue its path The struggle for Artsakh ‘ s independence international recognition and protection of the Motherland.___________________________________________