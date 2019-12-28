Breaking News: Plane crash in Louisiana that killed 5: Among victims was sports reporter Carley McCord

One of the victims was Carley McCord, a sports reporter for NBC affiliate WDSU in New Orleans and the daughter-in-law of LSU Tigers offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

A twin-engine plane headed to Atlanta crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday in Lafayette, Louisiana, killing five and injuring at least two, officials said.

Among the dead was sports reporter Carley McCord, who worked for NBC affiliate WDSU in New Orleans.

McCord, daughter-in-law of Louisiana State University Tigers offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, was one of the six aboard the small eight-passenger plane that went down after taking off from Lafayette Regional Airport.

Ensminger was in Atlanta on Saturday for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl college football semifinal. The LSU Tigers team, ranked number one in playoff rankings, were playing the Oklahoma Sooners in the game that began at 4 p.m.