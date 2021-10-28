For years we have been reporting that the Pashinyan revolution had nothing to do with Corruption it has all to do with the Pashinyan Turkish Dream the Revolution was a Turkish Revolution and they have accomplished

A) Destruction of Artsakh

B) The Karabakh war was designed to fail

D) to establish relation with Turkey

Security Council head We have noted many times that we are ready to start relations with Turkey, to discuss the normalization of relations. Secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, noted this at a briefing with reporters—and after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

“We are discussing with our colleagues of Russia as to how this process can move forward. It will be more productive if we start these processes because both we and the Turkish side have noted that there are positive signals,” he added.