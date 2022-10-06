Breaking News: Pashinyan Turkish Dream come Through, Meeting Erdogan, Aliyev, sit at the same table in Prague Video, Photo

Pashinyan all smiles Meeting the Boss,

Photos from the European Political Community summit in Prague Thursday are being disseminated in Telegram channels.

In one of these photos, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu are seen sitting at the same table.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is also sitting at the same table with them.

In another photo, French President Emmanuel Macron has joined the circle of the aforesaid officials.