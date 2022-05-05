Breaking News: Pashinyan prepared the Armenian people to hand over Artsakh (Karabakh) to Azerbaijan

A peace agreement with Azerbaijan also means a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) issue. Secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council of Armenia stated this at Thursday’s press briefing at the government.

According to him, Armenia sees this decision as ensuring the safety and rights of the Armenians of Artsakh.

“Based on that, it is necessary to accept the status of Karabakh. And based on that, there need to be security guarantees. We do not know what institutional guarantees there will be. If we come to a decision and see that the safety and rights of the Armenians [of Artsakh] are ensured, we will agree,” Grigoryan said.

He added that in response to Azerbaijan’s five points, Armenia’s proposals—consisting of six points—were received.

“These two packages should be combined and discussions should start. There is understanding on this matter—both from Azerbaijan and other international partners. Armenia has noted that in order to have a comprehensive peace agreement, the Karabakh issue must also be resolved. I have not seen Baku publicly reject our proposals,” the Armenian official emphasized.