Breaking News: Naira Zohrabyan walks out of Prosperous Armenia party

YEREVAN, May 20. /ARKA /. A controversial member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party Naira Zohrabyan said today she was ending her membership in the party.



“I am resigning as secretary general of the Prosperous Armenia Party and will not participate in the upcoming (early) elections. Over the years I have made very good friends in the Prosperous Armenia Party, and this friendship will continue,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“Our country is in grave condition and urgent measures are needed. Today we are facing an existential problem of saving our country from this force of evil, and only by consolidating all forces that realize that Armenia and Artsakh need a program of salvation, we will be able to stop the final disintegration of our state,” she wrote.

She added that she will remain at the forefront of the fight “against this power of evil,” and from now on will act much more decisively and freely.

“I will be active in public life as long as our country is occupied by people who do not like Armenians, Artsakh, and until we free our country from internal invaders,” Zohrabyan said.

She also noted that she is not going to give additional comments on her decision to walk out of the party.

Earlier, MPs Gevorg Petrosyan and Sergey Bagratyan left the Prosperous Armenia Party’s faction in parliament.

Recently, it has emerged that the party’s electoral list for June 20 snap polls will be topped by its leader Gagik Tsarukyan, who is followed by Mikael Melkumyan and Iveta Tonoyan.-0-