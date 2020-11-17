Breaking News: Las Vegas Clark County Nevada, Board of Commissioners adopted a Proclamation recognizing Artsakh the right to self-determination,

Las Vegas, Nevada – On Tuesday, November 17, the Las Vegas Armenian-American community representatives gathered at the Clark County Government Building where the Board of Commissioners adopted a Proclamation recognizing the right to self-determination, freedom and independence of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabagh / Artsakh.

Clark County is the largest County in Nevada with a population of 2.3 million and jurisdiction over the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, which generated over 45 million visitors in 2019.

Clark County is also home to a fast-growing Armenian-American community estimated at 20,000 with several prominent Armenians who have significantly helped Southern Nevada’s economic growth; such as MGM Casino Developer Kirk Kerkorian, UNLV Basketball Coach Jerry Tarkanian, Renowned Tennis Player Andre Agassi, and Casino Developer Alex Yemenidjian just to name a few. The community has also recently built two churches in 2013 and 2016.

Commissioners Michael Naft and Justin Jones made an introductory statement in support of Artsakh recognizing the humanitarian crisis suffered by Armenians and presented the Proclamation.

The Proclamation was presented to Adroushan Andy Armenian, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Las Vegas, and to Lenna Hovanessian Esq., cochair of ANCA Nevada. Both recipients thanked the Clark County Board of Commissioners for their efforts in understanding the Armenian population of Artsakh and their belief in their right to self-determination.

Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles and Mr. Robert Avetisyan, the Permanent representative of Artsakh in Washington DC, along with representatives of Las Vegas Armenian churches and organizations were also present for the presentation of the Proclamation of the Recognition of Artsakh and made statements regarding community and nation involvement.

Due to Covid-19, restrictions the number of people in the Government Building was limited, therefore community activists and supporters were gathered outside to welcome the presentation of the Proclamation and to show their appreciation to the Clark County Board of Commissioners.