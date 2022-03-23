Breaking News: Irvine, California Mayor Farrah Khan @FarrahNK jokes with prominent deniers of the #ArmenianGenocide about making Armenians “disappear” Video

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

We were recently made aware of a November 2020 meeting Irvine Mayor, Farrah Khan had

with Mr. Ergun Kirlikovali, LA Turkish Consul General Can Oguz, and others where she and

Mr. Kirlikovali positively acknowledges, with dark humor, the pleasure of making Armenians

“disappear.” The event, and video footage, were solely covered in Turkish-language

websites, otherwise it would have been addressed at our meeting with Mayor Khan on

November 8. 7071.

Disparagingly, Mayor Khan has also appointed Ergun Kirlikovali to a Mayoral committee.

Kirlikovali has been previously identified as America’s most notorious denier or sympathizer

of the Armenian Genocide.



Let it be known that the City of Irvine, Orange County Board of Supervisors, State of

California and the US House of Representatives, Senate, and the President have all

recognized the Armenian Genocide, which affirms the historical facts of this tragedy.

On behalf of the Orange County Armenian community, we find this video unacceptable and

its contents hurtful. We condemn the appointment of a genocide denialist or sympathizer.

We have written to the Mayor seeking an apology as well as other steps to right this wrong.

Please contact her office & colleagues: (949) 724-6233 [email protected] & Irvine City Council (949) 724-6233 [email protected]