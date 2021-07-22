Breaking News: INTERNET DOWN – LIVE UPDATES: MAJOR OUTAGE HITS AMAZON, UPS, PLAYSTATION AND DOZENS MORE

Much of the internet has stopped working amid a widespread outage across different apps and websites.

Airlines including Delta, online stores such as Amazon, games including Call of Duty, streaming services such as HBO Max and a range of banks were unavailable, according to tracking website Down Detector.

Widespread outage probably means something has broken in the infrastructure of the internet

Previous problems like this have not been the results of problems with the companies that run the website – but rather the companies that run the internet.

There was a similarly major outage just over a month ago, for instance, which was later tracked to a problem at Fastly. Even a small problem at one of these companies can very rapidly cause much of the internet to go offline, since there are a very limited number of organisations providing infrastructure that underpins all of the internet.