Breaking News: Glendale City California, Council Adopts Resolution Recognizing the Independence of the Republic of Artsakh

Glendale City Council Adopts Resolution Recognizing the Independence of the Republic of Artsakh

Glendale, CA— On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the Glendale City Council adopted a Resolution recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and formally called upon the President of the United States and U.S. Congress to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh for the purpose of bringing peace and stability to the Armenian Highlands Region (South Caucasus). View the resolution here.

The City of Glendale, California is home to many Armenians, who comprise the largest Armenian diaspora per capita, and have contributed to the culture, economy, and overall prosperity of the City of Glendale. Glendale is also home to Artsakh Avenue, renamed in 2018 in honor of the heritage and culture of Glendale’s Armenian-American residents. The City of Glendale has stood up for human rights and has spoken out against man’s inhumanity to man, demonstrated by the passing of Resolution No. 20-150 on September 29, 2020, to stand in solidarity with the people of Armenia and Artsakh to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression.

Glendale, known as the “Jewel City,” is one of the largest cities in Los Angeles County. With a population of over 200,000, Glendale is a thriving cosmopolitan city that is rich in history, culturally diverse, and offers limitless opportunities. It is the home to a vibrant business community, with major companies in healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing, retail, and banking.

