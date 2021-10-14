Breaking News from Artsakh:

By David Babayan

David Babayan Message: Dear people, we must follow only the official news feed, first of all, the information spread by the #Artsakh Republic Defence Army. At this moment, thank God we have no victims and doctors are doing everything to prevent the lives of none of the wounded from being in danger. General the situation is like that, stable now. The peacekeepers also deal with this matter, immediately came to the place, that is, there is no reason for panic.

There is no war possible, as long as Russian peacekeepers stand there. We must understand it well, do not exploit, do not panic. And we must understand that it is provocation by the enemy, and it will apply such provocations because this is his style. This is news for us No.

This new provocation of the Azerbaijani side was carried out not just for political but for geopolitical reasons.#Azerbaijan takes steps against #Russia and Armenia with such actions.Dear compatriots,It is necessary to follow only the official news, primarily the information distributed by the Defense Army of the Republic of #Artsakh. Thank God we don’t have victims at the moment, doctors are doing everything they can to prevent the safety of the lives of all injured. Overall, the situation is like this, now it’s stable. Peacekeepers also deal with this issue, they arrived at the scene of the bombardment almost immediately.

There is absolutely no reason to panic.While Russian peacekeepers are standing there, war is impossible. We must understand this well, we must not speculate, we must not sow panic. And it is necessary to understand that this is the provocation of the enemy, he will resort to such provocations, because this is his style. This is not news for us. This new provocation of the Azerbaijani side was carried out not only for political, but also for geopolitical reasons.#Azerbaijan takes similar actions against #Russia and against the Armenian people.Dear compatriots,It is necessary follow only the official news, first of all, the information disseminated by the Defense Army of the Republic of #Artsakh. At the moment, thank God, we have no victims, doctors are doing everything possible not to ensure the safety of the lives of all the wounded. In general, the situation is as follows; now it is stable. The peacekeepers are also dealing with this issue.

They arrived at the site of the shelling almost immediately. There is absolutely no reason to panic.As long as Russian peacekeepers are stationed there, war is impossible. We must understand this well, we must not speculate, we must not sow panic. And we must understand that this is a provocation of the enemy, he will resort to such provocations, because this is his style. This is not news to us. This new provocation of the Azerbaijani side was carried out not only for political, but also for geopolitical reasons.#Azerbaijan is taking similar actions against both #Russia and the #Armenian people. · ·