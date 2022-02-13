Breaking News: Earthquake occurs in Armenia and then in Georgia and Azerbaijan

According to preliminary data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, in Armenia, the epicenter of the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 was located 43 km northeast of Gyumri, 14 km west of Tashir.

Sputnik Armenia reports that besides Yerevan and Gyumri, the quake was felt in Vanadzor. Here, too, the city’s residents left their homes and buildings.

The earthquake also occurred in neighboring Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The tremors were felt by residents of Tbilisi at 22:26 today, Sputnik Georgia reports.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Center, the earthquake with magnitude 5.4 occurred near the village Sameba (Samtskhe-Javakheti region), 58 kilometers from Tbilisi. There were no reports of victims and destructions. In Azerbaijan the earthquake was felt in Mingechaur and Shamkir.

Magnitude of the earthquake in its epicenter was 6-7 points.

The earthquake was felt in Shirak, Lori, Aragatsotn regions with magnitude 4-5 and in the city of Yerevan with magnitude 3.