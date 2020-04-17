BREAKING NEWS: Cuomo to Trump: ‘Read your own report next time before you criticize me’

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday unleashed a torrent of criticism at President Donald Trump, accusing Trump of taking credit for just doing his job while condemning the governor for calling for more ventilators and hospital beds than were needed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo said that his estimates — that New York would need more than 30,000 ventilators and up to 140,000 hospital beds — were based on scientific projections of need, including by the Centers for Disease Control and Trump’s own coronavirus task force.

“If you don’t agree with your projection, fire the head of the CDC. … Read your own report next time before you criticize me,” Cuomo said, at times staring straight into television cameras in remarks directed at the president.

Source: https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/Cuomo-Governors-who-have-states-that-have-fewer-15207968.php?utm_campaign=timesunion_breakingnews_20200417&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email