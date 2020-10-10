Breaking News: Ceasefire established in Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line – DEVELOPING

A humanitarian ceasefire is being established on the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan. As reports “Armenpress”, an agreement on this was reached as a result of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Moscow. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Joint Statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In response to the message of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, according to the agreement between the President of the Russian Federation, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali, the parties agreed on the following steps.

A ceasefire will be declared on October 10, 2020 at 12:00 for the exchange of prisoners of war, other detainees and the bodies of victims through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The specific criteria of the ceasefire regime will be agreed additionally.

The Republic of Azerbaijan և The Republic of Armenia, through the basic principles of the settlement through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, is launching basic negotiations in order to reach a peaceful settlement as soon as possible.

The parties affirm the immutability of the negotiation process.

On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Moscow for talks on a humanitarian ceasefire so that the conflicting parties could exchange prisoners’ bodies and bodies.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched active military operations along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert and Shushi, are being shelled. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military and civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia. In the persistent battles on the line of contact, both sides have losses of manpower and armaments. The Azerbaijani losses are several times higher than the Armenian side. Evidence of Turkish involvement, transfer of mercenaries from Syria, use against Artsakh has been revealed.