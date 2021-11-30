BREAKING NEWS: Azerbaijan says 14 people killed in a military helicopter crash

fbpx

By REUTERS,

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — A military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan during a training flight on Tuesday, killing 14 people and wounding two more, Azerbaijani authorities said. 

The helicopter of Azerbaijan’s State Border Guard service crashed on Tuesday morning during a flight over the Garaeybat training ground in the east of Azerbaijan, according to a joint statement of the border guard service and Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s office. 

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, which the two-state agencies are investigating.

