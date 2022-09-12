Breaking News: Azerbaijan is Attacking in different directions near the Armenian borders

Azerbaijan is striking in various directions near the borders of Armenia, in particular, in the adjacent positions of Vardenis, Goris, Kapan and Jermuk.

A resident of Goris told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the sounds of artillery can be heard in the city since 11:30 p.m. He noted that the attack was taking place in the area of the Sevlich. Residents also noticed UAVs in the direction of Kornidzor.

An MP from the opposition Armenia parliamentary faction Anna Grigoryan noted that Azerbaijani armed forces also launched an attack in the direction of Kapan, using UAVs as well.