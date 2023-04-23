BREAKING NEWS: Azerbaijan accomplishes another Pashinyan Turkish Dream establishes checkpoint on Lachin-Stepanakert road

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan has officially announced the installation of a checkpoint in the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor, as stated by the command of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent.

This latest blockade is a gross violation of the 2020 trilateral agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia, as well as a human rights violation. Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan has blockaded 120,000 people in Artsakh. As part of the agreement, the Hakari Bridge was located in the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s area of responsibility, meaning Azerbaijan does not have the right to close it. The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemn this latest provocation by Azerbaijan, considering it a criminal step aimed at deepening the blockade of Artsakh and ethnic cleansing. This action violates not only the tripartite statement but also the binding decision of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations and other fundamental norms of international law. The Hakari Bridge serves as a vital link connecting the villages of Lisagor, Mets Shen, Hin Shen, and Yegtsahogh in Armenia and Artsakh, but it is currently closed due to the blockade. President of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, has called for an urgent meeting of the Security Council to discuss the latest developments and the relevant actions of the authorities of Artsakh. The Artsakh Info Center stated that they will provide further details on the events and urged everyone to follow official information and refrain from spreading unverified information.

