Breaking News: Armenian Opposition party Gagik Tsarukyan left the NSS building

Gagik Tsarukyan, the leader of the Prosperous Armenia party and a member of the National Assembly, left the building of the National Security Service. As reported by “Armenpress”, Tsarukyan was in the NSS building from 13:00, where he was being examined.

“I consider all the actions that took place today to be political. If these actions took place after my announcement, I consider it only political. Today I am the owner, I have nothing to do with any government, ”said Tsarukyan.

Gagik Tsarukyan was greeted in front of the NSS building by his supporters, who demanded that the actions against Tsarukyan be stopped for 9 hours. More than 100 of them were detained by the police for violating the rules of the parade.

Earlier, the RA National Security Service issued a statement according to which “Onira Club” company, which is part of Gagik Tsarukyan’s “Multi Group” concern, caused damage to the state by tens of billions of drams.

In another statement, the NSS said that as a result of large-scale investigative and other judicial actions carried out by the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia, as well as complex operative-investigative measures, it was possible to identify a group of members of the Prosperous Armenia Party with the prior consent of 2017. in During the April 2, 2010 parliamentary elections in Armenia, there were numerous cases of voter bribery in favor of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) candidates, as well as party members and members of the party.

The National Security Service also found out that the officials of Arinj community of Kotayk region, based on personal interest, rented their organizational-managerial and administrative functions against the interests of the service and rented them out in violation of the law by the founders, participants and director. 7.5 hectares of agricultural land, where after the legalization of illegal structures by the decisions of the head of the community, without changing the purpose of the land as production buildings, the above-mentioned company was alienated.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s press secretary Mane Gevorgyan referred to the statements of “Prosperous Armenia” party leader Gagik Tsarukyan. “I think Mr. Tsarukyan is simply concerned about a number of criminal cases related to money laundering, electoral bribery, tax evasion, and corruption. If Mr. Tsarukyan thinks that his political statements will distort the normal course of the investigation, it is a miscalculation, because everyone in Armenia is equal before the law, as well as before the law on confiscation of illegally acquired property, which Mr. Tsarukyan may have reason to worry about. ” Mane Gevorgyan wrote on her Facebook page.

At the sitting of the PAP political council, Tsarukyan referred to the government’s activity and criticized it.

Norayr Shoghikyan