Breaking News: Armenian Armed Forces prevent Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt

At around 03:40 at night, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have noticed movement of the Azerbaijani side, Armenian defense ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

Switching to all-round defense, the Armenian Armed Forces prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side.

“After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back suffering losses.

Thereafter, at 05:20, the Azerbaijani forces started shelling Aygepar and Movses villages of Tavush province, firing mortars and D-30 howitzer.

At the moment the fire still continues.

The Armenian Armed Forces neutralize the provocations of the Azerbaijani forces.

This is the first gross violation of the fragile ceasefire established yesterday starting from 00:15”, the spokeswoman said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

