Breaking News: Armenia in CoronaVirus crisis. Ignorant people believe it is a conspiracy; the country is at a point where 200 sick citizens are waiting for their turn to be hospitalized. Ad to that, The PM Pashinyan and all his family tested positive

Prime Minister addressed the nation on live TV “I say bitterly, but today there are about 200 sick citizens waiting for their turn to be hospitalized. In other words, our healthcare system is working so hard that we don’t have time to accommodate them. Moreover, we already have a case when a person infected with the coronavirus died due to the delay in medical care, ”said Nikol Pashinyan.

The RA Prime Minister mentioned that the delay was double. The patient’s relatives were a little late in passing the correct information to the health care system. The information was delayed, the reaction was delayed, resulting in death.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that both deaths were due to the fact that the patients who were supposed to be in the resuscitation department were in the general department due to lack of space.