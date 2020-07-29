Breaking News: Armenia has circulated a statement in the OSCE on the suspension of inspection visits by Turkey to Armenia

In the context of the Azeri attack on Tavush since July 12, Turkey has been making unprecedented threats against Armenia and supporting Azerbaijan, including the holding of large-scale military exercises near the Armenian border with Azerbaijan since July 29, Armenpress reports. This is mentioned in the statement spread by the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Taking into account the current situation, on July 29, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE issued a statement to the OSCE participating States, informing the member states of the CFE Treaty (Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe) that the Republic of Armenia is suspending the CFE Treaty. Within the framework of the Vienna Document, the inspectorates of the Republic of Turkey or the participation of Turkish inspectors as guests in the territory of the Republic of Armenia to be inspected.

According to the application, this decision of Armenia was made on the basis of the principles of the CFE Treaty և Vienna Document ում proceeds from Armenia’s security interests և concerns.

The implementation of any inspection visit to the territory of the Republic of Armenia by Turkey, which openly supports Azerbaijan’s military operations against Armenia, poses unprecedented threats, in particular, in 2020. It will have a negative impact on Armenia’s security interests and could harm the security of the Armenian population.

“Armenia reaffirms its commitment to the CFE Treaty and the Vienna Document, emphasizing that only the inspections of the Republic of Turkey or the participation of invited Turkish inspectors in the territory of the Republic of Armenia will be suspended,” the statement reads.