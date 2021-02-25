Breaking News: Armenia army demands resignation of PM Pashinyan, government

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia (RA) demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government. It has issued a respective statement, which reads as follows in part:

“The General Staff of the RA Armed Forces expresses its resolute protest over the dismissal—for short-sighted and unjustified reasons—of the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, which was carried out without taking into account the national and state interests of the Republic of Armenia, based solely on personal and ambitious sentiments. In such difficult conditions for the country, such a decision is an anti-state and irresponsible step.

The RA Prime Minister and the Government are no longer able to make proper decisions in this critical and crucial situation for the Armenian people.

For a long time, the RA Armed Forces patiently tolerated the current government’s “attacks” aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces; but everything has its limits.

Inefficient governance of the current authorities and serious mistakes made in foreign policy have brought the country to the brink of collapse.

Due to the current situation, the RA Armed Forces demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister and the Government, at the same time warn to refrain from using force against the people whose children have died defending the Homeland and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)].

The [Armenian] army has always been with the [Armenian] people, as the people [have been] with the army.”