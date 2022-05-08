Breaking News: An explosion tore through a hotel in downtown Havana, Cuba

No word on any injuries or deaths as of yet.

An explosion tore through a hotel in downtown Havana, Cuba, on Friday. The blast killed at least eight people, according to Cuban state media. Several floors of the Hotel Saratoga appear to be blown out, with debris surrounding what remains of the building. (warning: distressing)

President Miguel Díaz-Canel said the explosion was not caused by a bomb, and a preliminary investigation suggests it was likely caused by a gas leak. This is a developing story.