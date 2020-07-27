Breaking News: Agos Report: Armenians in Istanbul are under threat. Three young Armenians attacked by the Azerbaijanis in Kumkapi

a heavily Armenian influenced area.

Istanbul: As the border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan calmed down, attacks and threats against Armenians appeared in different countries. A tense situation prevails in Kumkapı. Three Armenians were attacked by Azerbaijanis recently.

The group that carried out the attack shared the images of the attack on Youtube.

The mother of one of the attacked youth informed Agos. The young man’s mother said that while they were taking a taxi, a group said they were asking about Karabakh and that they were not interested in these issues, but the group was attacked. Armenian N.D. In the incident, a total of 3 Armenians were attacked, two other Armenians over 50 years old were attacked in the district, and a shop run by an Armenian woman was also beaten. Saying that the images are already on the Internet, N.D. he demanded that the authorities take action.

HDP MP Garo Paylan said that he had met with Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya to take necessary measures regarding the issue.