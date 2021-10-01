Breaking News: A video of Former President Saakashvili being detained in Georgia has been released

Georgian Pirveli TV channel posted a video on its Facebook page of the arrest of former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

It should be reminded that Saakashvili was detained by Georgian law enforcement officers, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said during a special briefing on Friday evening.

“I would like to inform you that the third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, who is wanted, has been arrested and transferred to a penitentiary institution,” Garibashvili said.

Earlier, Saakashvili announced his visit to Tbilisi on October 2: 3. He urged supporters to gather and walk in large groups to the city so that he could not be arrested.