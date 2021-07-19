Breaking News: Ռոբերտ Քոչարյան/ Robert Kocharyan, hand leadership of Armenian Alliance to Aram Vardevanyan

Ռոբերտ Քոչարյան/ Robert Kocharyan 49m · Dear compatriots,Today Aram Vardevanyan, the official representative of the ′′ Armenia ′′ alliance, presented the application on my decision to resign from the MP’s mandate.It turned out that I was a deputy of both Artsakh’s and Armenian parliamentarians at the time, but I have always been a man of executive power with character.

I’m sure it’s better to give up my teammates, each of whom I’m sure will become a good deputy With this step I also express my consent to the thousands of teammates who have passed me the opinion that after Artsakh’s Republic and President of the Republic of Armenia, I should not be tempted by the MP mandate. Finally, I was voted as a candidate for the Prime Minister of the Federation.At the same time, I consider stressing that not going to the National Assembly does not mean getting out of the battle. Fraction is the presence of the Alliance in the National Assembly, and I continue to be the leader of the Alliance and will contribute to our expected victories with consistent daily work.I’m sure everything will be alright.Robert Kocharyan