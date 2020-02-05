BREAKING: Kirk Douglas, beloved Hollywood tough guy who starred in ‘Spartacus,’ dies at 103

Kirk Douglas, known as one of the most beloved tough guys in Hollywood history on screen and a defender of blacklisted artists off screen, died Wednesday at age 103.

Douglas, who publicly fought his way back from a severe stroke in 1996, will be remembered for the grit and determination he showed in action epics like “Spartacus” and biopics like “Lust for Life,” as well as more intimate character studies like “Lonely Are the Brave.” But his commitment to higher ideals in the film industry proved even more dramatic.