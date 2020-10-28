BREAKING: Azerbaijani armed forces establish bases for terrorist groups – Defense Army of Artsakh

The Azerbaijani armed forces are diligently establishing bases for terrorist groups, the activities of which can further escalate and destabilize the situation not only near the borders of Armenia and Artsakh, but pose a serious threat to the entire region, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Army of Artsakh.

”According to radio reconnaissance data and analyzing the tactics and phone conversations between Turkish-Azerbaijani mercenaries and terrorists, it has become obvious that during the recent days, as a result of the retreat in some directions of the Armenian units for tactical considerations, the Azerbaijani armed forces are diligently establishing bases for terrorist groups in those areas, the activities of which can further escalate and destabilize the situation not only near the borders of Armenia and Artsakh, but pose a serious threat to the entire region”, reads the statement issued by the Defense Army.