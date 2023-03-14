BREAKING: Artsakh to Armenian authorities not to call into question the Republic of Artsakh’s people’s right to self-determination.

BREAKING: All political factions of Artsakh’s Parliament have released a joint statement calling on the Armenian authorities to not call into question the Republic of Artsakh’s people’s right to self-determination. The statement also states that the Artsakh conflict should be resolved through negotiations, with the mediation and guarantees of the international institutions.

The full statement below: “In a few days, the 100th day of Azerbaijan’s blockade of the 120,000 population of the Artsakh Republic will be. Disregarding the decision of the Hague International Court on the unblocking of Artsakh, the leadership of Azerbaijan continues the political course of evicting Armenians from Artsakh with the threat and use of force.

In its intention to annex the Republic of Artsakh, Azerbaijan does not disdain anti-human measures and terrorist acts. Natural gas and electricity supply disruptions, terrorization of the civilian population and restrictions on free movement, and most recently, on March 5, the killing of policemen while performing their official duties, prove that talks about direct dialogue are unacceptable under such conditions. At the same time, we are sure that the Karabakh conflict, as an issue of the international agenda, should be resolved through negotiations, with the mediation and guarantees of relevant international institutions, in particular, with the involvement of Minsk Group co-chair countries endowed with such authority.

The military and political leadership of Azerbaijan disinforms its own public and international institutions with various propaganda tricks, with the aim of creating an illusion of an “era of peace” under the condition of humanitarian pressures and terrorization against the Artsakh’s people. The factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, expressing the will and position of their people, demand from the authorities of the Republic of Armenia to adhere to the 1992 resolution of the RA Supreme Council of July 8, 1992, and not to question the Artsakh’s people’s right to self-determination. All factions of the Artsakh Parliament reaffirm their loyalty to the fundamental documents expressing the will of our people and will continue to be guided by the ideas and principles arising from them.”

Source: 301

