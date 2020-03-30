Breaking: Armenia’s Ararat Province has 85 confirmed coronavirus cases

Governor of Ararat Province of Armenia Garik Sargsyan today went live on Facebook and said the province has recorded 85 cases of coronavirus.

The regional governor urged to follow safety rules, not organize gatherings or attend funerals so that the risks of spread of the coronavirus are reduced. Sargsyan also presented the cases of coronavirus according to villages and said the number of people having tested positive for coronavirus is mainly linked to the incident that took place at the factory in Yerevan since most of the residents of the province were working at that factory. “Yesterday Ararat Province had 85 confirmed cases of coronavirus,” he said, adding that the province has listed the names of all those who are in grave condition, particularly the people working per diem.

“We’ll try to gather those people through the employees of villages and social security workers, prepare lists, submit them to the government and receive support,” he said. Sargsyan also called on residents to stay home and brought the example of a person who was fined since he hadn’t paid heed to the calls.