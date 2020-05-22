fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Breaking: Armenia Strong wind damages settlements in Shirak region

by Leave a Comment

The strong wind that lasted for about half an hour caused a lot of damage in more than a dozen settlements of Shirak region. As reported by Armenpress, the governor of Shirak Tigran Petrosyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“The roofs of our own houses and apartment buildings have been damaged, there are overturned trees. We have no human casualties. At the moment, the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the representatives of the communities are carrying out cleaning, restoration of electrical connections and assessment of damages. The heads of the damaged communities have been instructed to form commissions on the spot and submit the information on the assessed damages to the regional administration, ”he wrote.
The video that appeared on social networks shows that roofs / trees and vehicles were damaged in Gyumri.

Lilit Demuryan

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.