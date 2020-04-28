Breaking: Armenia Shots were heard in Gavar. 2 people died

Two people were killed and four others were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds on April 28 in Gavar, Gegharkunik region. “Armenpress” was informed about this from Edgar Janoyan, Deputy Head of the Public Relations and Information Department of the RA Police.

“On April 28, at around 5:40 p.m., gunfire was heard in the town of Gavar. According to preliminary data, two dead people were taken to the hospital near Gavar University. Four people were taken to hospital with bodily injuries,” Janoyan said.

At the moment, the circumstances of the case are being clarified, an investigation is underway.

Anna Grigoryan