Hovhannes Khachatryan writes on his Facebook page ․

Bottle factory, hotel, dozens of private houses, greenhouses, gas stations, where did this wealth come to the CP deputy, former ANM member, general? CP backpacks often speak of looting by the army, poor food and clothing provided to soldiers. But you do not know why they do not care who that “fox” was, who used to supply 70% of the clothes needed for the army or, say, whose “aunt’s treasure” was producing meat in the town of Masis, supplying the army without a competition, who was that army?

The robber who supplied a large amount of diesel fuel to the army, again without a tender, who was the head of the rear in the Ministry of Defense, who received several apartments and plots of land from the Ministry of Defense, on which one of his luxurious mansions is built. These questions should be addressed to the former head of the rear of the Ministry of Defense, now for the capitulator, as a backpack made in Turkey,

working as a backpacker with the Turks, Melkonyan Gago nicknamed the fox Gago, who enters the 5th point of the capitulator for the chair. I watch this interview and he speaks of patriotism with the face of a sacrificial goat. This old man, who has been breathing a few times, accuses Hayk Mamijanyan of “betrayal.” I am a bottle factory, a greenhouse of several hectares in the Moscow region. You bought a gas station in the city of Martuni at the expense of the army and a soldier. If anyone wants to find out who’s robbed the army, be sure to ask the fox gago these questions. The seller of his own car to the Ministry of Defense at several times more expensive price is a TRAITOR.

Source: https://yerevan.today/all/society/97894/shshi-gortsaran,-hyouranoc,-tasnyak-arandznatner-ev-tner,-djermatoun,-gazalcakayan%e2%80%a4-orteghi%d5%9ec-qp-akan-patgamavorin-ays-harstoutyouny