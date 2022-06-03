Bloodshed in the Armenian Capital over 50 taken to hospital demand for War criminal Pashinyan to surrender

As of 23:00, 50 people were taken to different medical centers following the incident at the Proshyan-Demirchyan crossroads.

34 of them are police officers and 16 are civilians, according to the Ministry of Health. According to the report, one of the injured is in serious condition and is currently undergoing surgery, and the other injured have received the first surgical treatment of the injuries. As of 22:30, the Ministry of Health reported 42 citizens who applied to medical centers, 22 of them police officers. Opposition groups called for a two-hour rally in front of a government building in France Square on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. The police had concentrated large forces here. The action was accompanied by clashes, the police used a special means – light and sound grenades. Earlier, the special sitting initiated by the opposition in the National Assembly, in which the opposition wanted to adopt a statement on Artsakh, failed due to the government’s efforts. In particular, they demanded to state in the form of a statement that “Artsakh can not be part of Azerbaijan.” The government had boycotted the sitting, announcing that it was a false political agenda.