Blogger Aleksander Lapshin: highly doubt that Israel will pass a law on recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Israel’s famous blogger and journalist Алекс Avni expressed his opinion on the upcoming vote in the Israeli Knesset on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Ready to sign under his every word, but I will add another reason for this ′′ game ′′ in recognition of the Genocide – pressure on Turkey and Azerbaijan to receive some financial perks: RECOGNITION OF THE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE IN ISRAEL—The current oppositionists woke up – introducing a bill on recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

And all the years in the coalition, they rejected this bill multiple times. And not only during the union with Turkey but also during a sudden conflict after Mavi Marmara. And he was offered by MEREC and Lapid and others. Now the last ones in the coalition. And I highly doubt that they will pass a law on recognition of the Armenian Genocide. And now the law is being introduced not to restore historical justice, but to poop the coalition and put it in an uncomfortable position. Guys, coalition, and opposition, this is Spanish shame. One and a half million killed, the prologue to the Jewish Holocaust, recognized by many countries, has not been recognized in Israel?

Out of fear of an Istanbul sultan or fear of offending the Baku Emir – whose country, by the way, no one blames? And the recognition of genocide turned into a political game, dancing on the bones of dead people.I am ashamed of the country, shame on parliament, shame on our people. And it doesn’t matter who is right there in Nagorno-Karabakh (we all have an opinion on this) or what relations with Armenia and how everything is related to Russia, but refuse to recognize the fact of destruction of people due to political gain or demand recognition for the same reason is disgusting and shameful so-called Realpolitik. And if suddenly the current coalition recognizes, I will take off my hat. But I can hardly believe it. · ·