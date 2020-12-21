Block-modular camp installed in Stepanakert for Russian peacekeepers

The construction of a block-modular camp for the accommodation of 250 servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Stepanakert, Nagorno Karabakh, has been completed, the Russian defense ministry reports.

Currently, the commissioning of the engineering equipment of the camp is being completed.

The complete set of block-modular camp includes residential units, a gym, an officer’s house, a bathhouse, a first-aid post, a dryer, a clothing cleaning room, a leisure room, a headquarters and an office, a storage room, a canteen, a kitchen, a grocery store, sanitary modules, a room for storing weapons, engineering equipment.

The block-modular camp will create comfortable living conditions for the personnel.

The block-modular town is full-fledged objects, which are equipped with all the necessary components of life support systems (electricity, autonomous heating, a bathroom, water supply, drainage), equipped with furniture (bed, wardrobe, kitchen set, tables, chairs, shower) and household appliances (electric stove, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven, TV, air conditioner, boiler).

In addition, such camps are designed for outdoor temperatures from +35 to – 45 degrees, which allows them to be used in various climatic zones.