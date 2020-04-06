Blanket of Snow Continues to Cover Large Parts of Mainland Greece

By Nick Kampouris

Many parts of northern and central Greece remain covered by a thick white blanket of snow, a highly unusual occurrence in April.

This rare spring snow that arrived in Greece several days ago, continues to surprise those living in the northern parts of the mainland of the country.

Instead of flowers and bees, millions of Greeks continue to see snow-covered mountains reminiscent of Christmas.

On Saturday, the more mountainous parts of Evrytania and Phthiotis in Western Greece, as well as areas in Thessaly, received heavy snowfall.

Some parts saw more than 30 centimeters of snow in just a few hours.

Temperatures are expected to remain low for the next two to three days in most parts of the country.