Bitcoin price crashes spectacularly, losing 20 per cent of its value in minutes

The price of bitcoin has plummeted dramatically, losing 20 per cent of its value in less than an hour.

The cryptocurrency crash takes bitcoin below $6,000 – its lowest value since 2019.

Several other major cryptocurrencies also experienced significant losses, with bitcoin cash losing around a third of its value.

Some cryptocurrency analysts have blamed the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, which has had a heavy impact on the global economy.

“Bitcoin has fallen as cryptocurrencies become caught up in the turmoil we’re seeing in traditional markets,” Simon Peters, a market analyst at online trading platform eToro, told The Independent.

“Previously seen as a possible safe haven in difficult times, investors now seem to be selling out to take back liquidity in case the coronavirus spreads even further. In a time of uncertainty, many investors might feel it is better to own cash or gold rather than more speculative cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.”

Source: https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/bitcoin-price-latest-crash-coronavirus-cryptocurrency-why-a9396601.html