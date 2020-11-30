Big progress observed in Jalal Harutyunyan’s health condition – Defense Ministry

Former Defense Minister of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan, who was injured during the Karabakh military operations, shows big major positive progress, Gevorg Altunyan, the head of public relations department at the Ministry of Defense told Panorama.am.

In his words, Harutyunyan is expected to be released from hospital in the coming two or three days, adding the Lieutenant-General will undergo further treatment course to fully recover.

To note, Jalal Harutyunyan was dismissed as Artsakh Defense Minister-Commander of the Defense Army on 27 October after being injured on the battlefield. Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan explained then that the decision to release Jalal Harutyunyan was dictated by the injury he sustained in the combat position and should not become a reason for discussions.