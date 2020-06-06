Biden secures Democratic presidential nomination for November showdown against Trump

The Democratic nominee will be officially selected by delegates at the DNC, which was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak and will now be held August 17- 20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Joe Biden won enough delegates on Saturday to become the Democratic presidential nominee in November’s election against President Donald Trump, NBC News projects.

To win the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on the first ballot at the party’s convention, a candidate must receive support from a majority of pledged delegates — at least 1,991 of the total 3,979 pledged delegates available.

Heading into the weekend, Biden had already amassed a projected 1,970 pledged delegates after winning a series of Democratic primaries on June 2. He now has 2,000, according to NBC News.

The presumptive nominee will be officially selected by delegates at the Democratic National Convention, which was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak and will now be held August 17-20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“This is a difficult time in America’s history. And Donald Trump’s angry, divisive politics is no answer,” Biden wrote in a Medium post.

“The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us. Leadership that can bring us together,” he said. “We need an economy that works for everyone — now. We need jobs that bring dignity — now. We need equal justice — and equal opportunities — for every American now. We need a president who cares about helping us heal — now.”

