Biden says US to work with Azerbaijan to achieve regional peace

US President Joe Biden said his administration intends to work with Azerbaijan to achieve regional peace, TASS reported.

According to him, his administration will work with Azerbaijan to address issues of common concern related to security and regional peace. As a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, the US is committed to assisting the parties to achieve a long-term peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, encouraging reconciliation between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the name of a prosperous and peaceful future, Biden said in his congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

The American president also noted that his administration supports Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify the economy and develop energy opportunities in the Caspian Sea.

The United States intends to consider new opportunities for economic cooperation, the congratulatory message says.