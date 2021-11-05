Biden requests Armenia at Summit for Democracy, Azerbaijan and Turkey not invited

U.S. President Joe Biden did not invite either Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to his upcoming Summit for Democracy.

The list of invited governments has not been made public, although POLITICO managed to obtain it.

Armenia is among the invitees.

The Armenian National Committee of America called Biden’s decision not to invite Erdogan and Aliyev “a sharp but unsurprising rebuke to Azerbaijan’s petro-monarchy and Turkey’s neo-Ottoman dictatorship.”

On December 9-10, 2021, President Biden will host the first of two Summits for Democracy, which will bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action, the U.S. State Department said.