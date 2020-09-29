Biden calls on Trump administration to urge Turkey to stay out of conflict

US presidential candidate Joe Biden has called on the administration of President Donald Trump to demand that Turkey stay away from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. As reported by “Armenpress”, Biden wrote about this on his “Twitter” microblog.

“Given that the death toll in Nagorno-Karabakh is growing rapidly, the Trump administration needs to immediately call on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate the situation. “He (Trump) must demand that others, such as Turkey, stay away from this conflict,” Biden wrote.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements and schools, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. A total of 4 civilians were killed in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani attack: 2 children, 1 woman և 1 man. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military-civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which one civilian was killed and a civilian bus was burnt by an ATS belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The Armenian Armed Forces has 80 victims, about 120 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. A general mobilization has been declared in Armenia և in Artsakh և a general state of mobilization. As a result of the actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has more than 400 casualties. The enemy lost 50 drones, 6 helicopters, 80 armored vehicles, 1 plane, 82 vehicles.

On September 29, the Defense Army announced that Azerbaijan had lost 11 ATS, including strike, 1 engineering armored vehicle, 4 82A armored personnel carriers and 17 tanks.