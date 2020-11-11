Biden adviser calls for coordinated transatlantic policy against Turkey’s actions

Turkey’s foreign policy in its region poses “a set of problems that require a lot of attention” at the start of the Biden administration that will require transatlantic coordination to resolve them, Michael Carpenter, managing director of Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy & Global Engagement, said on Monday.

Turkey is “acting irresponsibly and aggressively and undermining what we think are our shared interests”, Carpenter told participants at a livestream hosted by the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), a Greek non-profit research institute, ahvalnews.com reports.

“Whether it be Nagorno-Karabakh or Libya or tensions in the Aegean or the purchase of the S-400 air defence system from Russia. These are not actions of an ally,” the former senior Pentagon official said.