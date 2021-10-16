‘Beware of the devil’s costly traps’ – Iranian top security official to Aliyev’s fake statements

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani gave a harsh response to Azeri president Ilham Aliyev’s latest statement accusing Armenia and Iran in colluding in drug trafficking.

“Ignoring the neighborhood principles & making false statements cant be a sign of a tact. Accusation against a country that the world recognizes as a hero in the fight against drugs has no effect other than invalidating the speaker’s words. Beware of the devil’s costly traps,” Shamkhani tweeted.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had also denied Aliyev’s accusations and noted the cooperation between Armenia and Iran in fighting drug trafficking.

The Iranian foreign ministry had also denied Aliyev’s accusations, vowing “an appropriate response to Baku’s groundless statements”.