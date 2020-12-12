Berlin, Rome and Madrid save arms exports to Turkey: ok to new EU sanctions, but no embargo

It took at least three versions and a long evening discussion, but in the end the EU leaders gathered in Brussels gave the green light to new sanctions against Turkey to ‘punish’ it for the military escalation launched in the Mediterranean to grab a slice of gas fields in the economic waters of Cyprus and Greece. The list of “Turkish personalities and entities” to be targeted should now be drawn up by Brussels and launched around March. A measure that satisfies,

but not too much, the hard-hitting front against Ankara, clearly led by Athens, but with the support of Emmanuel Macron’s France behind it. On the other hand, the embargo on the sale of arms to Turkey that Greece has been asking for for some time does not appear in the text. A request that, apparently, Germany, Italy and Spain have blocked in the bud. Italian interests in Turkey The economic and geopolitical reasons for Berlin and Rome to stop this proposal are clear.

Germany is Ankara’s main trading partner, and although it has greatly reduced its arms supplies to the Turkish army compared to a decade ago, there is still an important support for the construction of military ships (the same at the center of the escalation in the Mediterranean). Italy, for its part, has an exchange of goods with Turkey equal to about 15 billion, according to the 2019 data of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: we mainly export chemical and mechanical products (even non-recycled plastic), and we import cars, agri-food and textile goods and metallurgical products. The arms market continues to play an important role in the export item. Despite the commitment made by Minister Luigi di Maio in October 2019 to suspend the sale of arms to Ankara for the bombing in Syria against the Kurds, the big names in the tricolor war industry have continued to do good business with the Turkish government: only in the first 6 months of 2020, according to Opal, made in Italy ammunition was sold for 60 million euros. Funds that are added to the armaments sold from 2013 to 2019 for a total of 1 billion. According to the latest report by the Sipri institute, 20% of the weapons sold by Italy to non-EU countries went to Turkey, by far the first buyer. But it is not just a question of the interests of our war industry or, more generally, of our economy: also the activism of President Recep Tayyp Erdogan in Libya pushes our foreign ministry to prefer carrots to sticks in the EU.

This is why Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, together with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, would have pushed for “a relatively soft line” on Turkey at the EU summit, as Jacopo Barigazzi writes in Politico. “Some diplomats have said that the EU has tried to find a balance with Ankara, a member of NATO and a key ally for migration, using both carrots and sticks to try to avoid escalation – he writes – This approach is reflects in the fact that the text, for example, does not contain an arms embargo requested by Greece and also that there is no immediate decision to impose further sanctions. ” What the text of the conclusions says Indeed, the new sanctions will not come immediately, but in March. The leaders, the conclusions read, invite the EU Council “to adopt additional lists based on its decision of 11 November 2019 regarding restrictive measures in the face of unauthorized drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean”. The EU summit also invites the Commission and the High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy “to submit a report on the state of EU-Turkey relations at the political, economic and commercial level, and on the tools and options regarding how proceed, including the extension of the field of application of the aforementioned decisions (or sanctions, ed), to be considered at the latest during the “European Council of March 2021”.

Sanctions aside, the rest of the conclusions of the EU leaders are more than conciliatory with Ankara: the strategic value of good relations between the two sides is reaffirmed, especially on the migration issue, and a “positive agenda” is proposed as a favored way forward, First of all, the EU summit “notes the withdrawal by Turkey of the Oruc Reis ship” from the waters of Greek competence