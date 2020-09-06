Belarus: Tens of thousands defy threats and march in Minsk

Authorities have sealed off roads and deployed heavy vehicles as protesters descend on Independence Square. Police have warned people not to assemble and have arrested dozens of people.

At least tens of thousands of people rallied in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on Sunday despite warnings of a heavy-handed response by authorities.

Protesters carrying red-and-white flags and chanting slogans against strongman President Alexander Lukashenko gathered as police deployed armored personnel carriers and water cannons.

According to DW correspondents at the scene, heavy vehicles and mobile water cannons have been rolling through Minsk since the early morning. Security forces, some heavily armed, were seen taking up positions and surrounding the centrally located Independence Square.

By late afternoon, Tut.by reported at least 100,000 people had gathered outside the Independence Palace, on Victors Avenue, where they clashed with police.

The Interior Ministry warned: “We turn to the citizens and guests of our country! Do not take part in the non-sanctioned mass events. This is against the law! The police will take necessary actions to prevent such actions being carried out and will not allow violations of public order.”

Dozens detained

Police arrested dozens of protesters, with Viasna rights group saying at least 101 protesters had been detained.

However, the Interior Ministry told Interfax that “about 10 people” were arrested in Minsk.

DW correspondents said most of the protesters congregated on the Victors Avenue and were marching towards the Minsk Hero City Obelisk in Independence Square. Protesters were confined to the avenue, with side streets blocked off by police.

Several nearby subway stations have been closed.

Local media reported widespread problems with mobile internet in Minsk, with one of the largest mobile operators of the country, A1 announcing that restrictions were put in place on the order of “authorized state bodies.”

Clashes in Hrodno

Video shared by Tut.by showed protesters in the city of Grodno hit with what appeared to be tear gas, followed by scuffles with police.